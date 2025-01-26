Cuisines from southern India rule at Prez's 'At Home' reception

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday was focused on the culinary and cultural diversity of southern India, with the region's dishes, textiles and art at its centre.

The 'At Home' reception was attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, top civil, military and police officers, and diplomats.

The guests were welcomed by a couple each from one of the five southern states -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala – in their mother tongues, while wearing the costumes of the region.

The special invitees at the reception included 'drone didis', women achievers, agriculturists engaged in natural farming, and 'divyang' achievers.

There was a brief performance of musicians from these states and a display of their textiles, with the dishes served to the guests at the high tea.

The At Home was more inclusive for the 'divyangjan,' including people to assist them.

The guests also included start-up founders and eminent personalities from various professions.

The high tea menu featured gongura pickle stuffed kuzhi paniyaram, (pan fried fermented rice dumplings with sorrel leave pickle), Andhra mini-onion samosa, tomato peanut chutney (mini patti samosa filled with spiced onions), karuveppilai podi ghee mini ragi idli (steamed finger millet rice cakes, tossed in ghee and a curry leaf spice mix).

Also served was Udupi uddina vada (crispy doughnut shaped lentil fritters), mini masala uttappam with podi (fermented rice pancakes with gun powder), kondakadalai sundal (tossed chic peas with spices), murukku, banana chips, and tapioca chips.

In the way of desserts came rawa kesari (sweet dish made with semolina, ghee, sugar and saffron), parippu pradaman (lentil coconut milk pudding with palm jaggery), mysore pak (dry sweet with condensed milk), dry fruit putharekalu (rice starch flaky pastry with jaggery and nuts), ragi ladoo.

Green vegetable juice, orange juice, tender coconut water, elaichi tea, filter coffee Nilgiri and green tea were the choices of beverages. PTI ACB VN VN