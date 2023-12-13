Cull or neuter wild boars, deer and nilgais to protect crops: BJP MLA in Maharashtra assembly

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA on Wednesday demanded that the Maharashtra forest department either cull or neuter wild boars, deer and nilgais in his constituency, alleging that the animals are damaging green gram plantation.

Harish Pimpale, who represents the Murtizapur constituency in Akola district, raised the issue under “point of information” in the legislative assembly during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature here.

“Farmers have cultivated green gram everywhere in my region and are now facing the biggest challenge of wild boars, nilgais (antelopes) and deer that are destroying the crops,” he said.

The legislator said growers are now forced to sleep on their farms to protect their crops.

“I request the forest department to either cull or neuter these wild boars, deer and nilgais. The forest department can also allow us to eliminate the animals to protect our crops,” he added. PTI ND NR