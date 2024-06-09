Culprits involved in JK terror attack won't be spared, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said those involved in the dastardly terror attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law.

Soon after taking oath as Union Minister for the second time on Sunday, Shah said he had spoken to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and DGP R R Swain and took stock of the situation arising after the terror attack that has claimed nine lives so far.

"Deeply pained by the incident of the attack on pilgrims in Reasi, J&K. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP, J&K, and inquired about the incident. The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law," he wrote on 'X'.

Shah was the Union Home Minister in the outgoing government while the portfolios of the new government are yet to be allocated. However, it is likely that he may continue as the Home Minister in this government also.

Shah said the local administration is working on a war footing to provide immediate medical attention.

"May the Almighty give the loved ones of the deceased the strength to bear this pain. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle that fell into a gorge, a senior police officer said.

The attack occurred on the bus en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire at around 6:15 pm.