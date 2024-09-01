Cultivate strength, wisdom to fight life’s battle: Dhankhar tells RIMC cadets

Dehradun, Sep 1 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged the cadets of the Rashtriya Military College (RIMC) here to vindicate their institution's motto ‘Bal Vivek’ and cultivate strength and wisdom so that they can fight the bigger battles of life.

Stressing on the need to keep the national interest foremost in all situations, the vice president said, “Serve the country with pride and fearlessness. Bharat Mata beckons you. The nation's future rests on your shoulders. Always keep national interest foremost. Your conduct must exemplify discipline, decorum and empathy.” Addressing the cadets, Dhankhar said the alumni should inculcate the spirit of nationalism in the youth and make people aware of the 'ground reality' of India's unique economic growth, development journey and its rise on the global stage.

Recalling the words of former president Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan from his address to the RIMC cadets in 1962, Dhankhar reiterated, “The earth belongs to the brave, to the strong in spirit, not to the idle, not to the lazy and not to the incompetent. In this world of great competition and rivalry, each one of us will have to lead a life of self-control and sacrifice. Bear these great ideals in life.” Encouraging the cadets to stand tall even in difficult times, Dhankhar said, “In your respective journeys, both personal and professional, you will face moments that will test you. There will be days when your patience wears thin, and exhaustion seeps in.

“Each of you will face your own battle, both here in the training and in the years to come, but remember, those who dare to stand tall and take risks in the face of adversity are the ones who represent courage, initiative, and leadership”.

Terming the fear of failure as the biggest enemy of growth, Dhankhar called upon the cadets to “never fear failure in life, it is a stepping stone to success. Fear of fear impedes exploitation of your talent and realisation of your potential.” Referring to the success story of the Chandrayaan Mission, he said, “Think of the historic Chandrayaan missions! Chandrayaan 2 largely succeeded but not fully. For some, it was a failure and for the wise ones it was a step towards success.

“And we all noticed on August 23 last year, Chandrayan 3 landed on the south pole of the moon, and with this Bharat became the first nation to attain this feat.” Appreciating the admission of girls in the RIMC and Sainik Schools, Dhankhar said these actions reflect remarkable affirmative strides for gender equality and justice.

"Our women are steering combat aircraft, they are at the helm of space missions, and are shattering every possible glass ceiling imaginable. Reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures to the extent of one-third will certainly be a game-changer," he added.