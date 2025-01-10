Cultural events lined up in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla consecration anniversary

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) The Ram Temple Trust will organise a series of cultural and religious events in Ayodhya to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple.

Scheduled from January 11 to 13, the celebrations aim to include common people who were unable to attend the historic ceremony last year, alongside around 110 invited VIPs, according to the temple trust.

The celebrations will take place at various locations within the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

The three-day event will feature performances by renowned artists such as ‘Folk Queen of India’ Malini Awasthi; playback singer and politician Anuradha Paudwal, and poet Kumar Vishwas, among others.

Ram Katha and Ram Leela performances, along with several religious rituals, will be held during the three-day celebration, according to the temple trust.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the devotees at Kuber Tila on Saturday, which will be followed by a series of musical and devotional performances.

Musical groups from different states will also perform kirtans at various intersections in Ayodhya from January 11 to 13.

Seers from across India, who were unable to attend the previous consecration ceremony, have been invited to participate in the anniversary celebrations. A list of around 70 such saints is being prepared by the Ram Temple Trust.

Kumar Vishwas and Malini Awasthi will perform at Angad Teela within the temple premises on Saturday, while Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Paudwal will perform on Sunday.

Ram Katha will be narrated by Jagadguru Ramanujacharya and Swami Gyananand over the three days. Additionally, Sapna Goyal from Lucknow, along with 250 women, will recite the Sundarkand during the event.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Temple Trust, said that Seers from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and over 100 local seers from Ayodhya will participate in the anniversary celebrations.

In a statement, Rai confirmed that no special passes will be issued for darshan during the three-day event, ensuring that devotees can partake in the celebrations freely. PTI COR CDN NB NB