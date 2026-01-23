Cultural leaders, policymakers to discuss future of creative economy at Creative Convergence

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A two-day gathering of cultural leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and creative practitioners from India and the UK will convene at British Council here for conversations across sustainable fashion, film, music, design, visual arts and the performing arts.

Building on the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025-2030), 'Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined' on January 29-30 will aim to "reimagine the future of the creative economy" with a line-up spanning government and policy leaders like UNESCO India director Tim Curtis, secretary Ministry of Culture Vivek Aggarwal, and British Council's global director of arts Ruth Mackenzie.

The programme will focus on advancing critical dialogue around India’s rapidly evolving creative sectors, emerging research, cultural collaboration between India and the UK, and identifying new pathways for inclusive, sustainable and future-ready partnerships.

“Creative economies don’t grow in isolation, they grow when policy, research and creative practice move in the same direction. Creative Convergence focuses on deepening creative ties between India and the UK, enabling ideas to scale into lasting economic and cultural impact.

"Building on the momentum of the inaugural Bengaluru edition, the Delhi chapter marks a critical next phase - strengthening India-UK collaboration, foregrounding research and policy, and creating the conditions in which creative talent and enterprises can grow sustainably," Alison Barrett, country director India, British Council, said in a statement.

The Delhi edition will emphasise collaboration and innovation, strengthening creative networks, enabling cross-border exchange and exploring sustainable economic models that enable creative entrepreneurs and young practitioners to thrive.

Curated sessions during the event will look at collaborative opportunities through the lens of policy, research and industry and thought leadership.

Some of the highlights of the event include sessions on intersections of design, enterprise and sustainability, strengthening bilateral cooperation through policy alignment, institutional framework and market-led collaboration, and how research in culture and the arts is shaping policy, education and inclusive development.