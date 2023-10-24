Cultural Marxists, woke using media, spoiling country’s education and culture: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 24 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said cultural Marxists and woke elements are using their influence in media and academia to spoil the country’s education and culture.

Addressing the RSS Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat described cultural Marxists and woke as selfish, discriminatory and deceitful forces using their influence in media and academia to spoil the country’s education and culture.

These destructive forces call themselves "woke" and claim to be working for some lofty goals, but their real goals are to disrupt orderliness in the world, he said.

“These selfish, discriminatory and deceitful forces seeking their sectarian interests are making efforts to disrupt social cohesion and promote conflict. They wear various cloaks. Some of them call themselves cultural Marxists or woke,” he said.

Bhagwat said cultural Marxists reward, promote and spread anarchy.

“They take control of the media and academia, and plunge education, culture, politics and social environment into confusion, chaos, and corruption," he said. PTI ND VT VT