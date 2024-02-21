Cultural nationalism correcting foreign invaders' wrongs: Mukhtar Naqvi

Mathura, Feb 21 (PTI) Cultural nationalism in India is correcting the communal, cruel, and criminal acts of foreign invaders, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

India is the "powerhouse of cultural nationalism" and it is moving forward on the journey of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' with the strong resolve of constitutional secularism, Naqvi said.

Speaking on the occasion of Brij Sahitya Utsav at the Sanskriti University here, the former Union minister said that India is the only country in the world where followers of all religions as well as those who do not follow any faith, live together, and flourish.

"The criminal, communal and cruel acts of some foreign invaders are also being rectified through the determined power of this cultural nationalism," Naqvi said.

He said that constitutional secularism is incomplete without cultural nationalism, which is a powerful bearer of unity in diversity.

Events such as literary festivals strengthen our cultural heritage and identity, he stressed.

Braj Kala Kendra Chairman Vishnu Goyal, famous writer-poet Ashok Chakradhar, and Chancellor of Sanskriti University Sachin Gupta attended the event. PTI ASK ASK VN VN