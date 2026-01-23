Cultural performances, drone show to mark Parakram Diwas at Andaman

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) An exhibition on the life and legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose, a drone show and cultural performances will be hosted at Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands to mark the freedom fighter's 129th birth anniversary on Friday, officials said.

Parakram Diwas, being organised by the Ministry of Culture, will conclude on January 25.

Besides at Sri Vijaya Puram, celebrations will be held at 13 other iconic locations across the country associated with Bose, they said.

The main function on Friday will be held at Netaji Stadium, Sri Vijaya Puram, where the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi (retd), will be the chief guest.

The event aims to honour Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle and his enduring legacy of courage, sacrifice and patriotism, according to the ministry. A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcast during the inaugural ceremony, it said A drone show and performances by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Papon, Amaan Ali Bangash, Shri Ayaan Ali Bangash, Mangli, Raghu Dixit, Pratibha Singh Baghel, and Sourendro–Soumyojit will mark the three-day tribute. There will be an exhibition on the ITF ground on Bose's life.

A theatrical performance by the National School of Drama (NSD) will be held on January 24, the ministry said. PTI KND VN VN