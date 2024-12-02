Cultural performances, traditional games mesmerise visitors at Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 2 (PTI) Cultural performances by representatives of 18 major tribes of Nagaland and traditional games mesmerised visitors on the second day of the Hornbill Festival on Monday.

The cultural extravaganza themed 'Cultural Connect' was presented by the Art & Culture Department of Nagaland.

The cultural performances are a key highlight of the Hornbill Festival, with all the Naga cultural troupes showcasing various traditional dances, folk songs and indigenous games to celebrate the rich heritage of the state.

The 18 major tribes of Nagaland are Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang, Garo, Kachari, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Kuki, Lotha, Phom, Pochury, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Tikhir, Yimkhiung and Zeliang.

Visitors to Kisama were also entertained with the traditional shot-put competition.

Kelhoudelie from Angami tribe emerged winner with a throw of 15.8 feet while Likho Sangma from Garo tribe and Kevisar from Chang tribe were placed second and third respectively.

Another significant event was the World War 2 Peace Rally commemorating the historic Battle of Kohima at WW 2 Museum Complex in Kisama.

Vehicles and the occupants were designed and dressed to resemble that of the WW 2 period. They traversed from Kohima War Cemetery and were received with huge cheers at the WW 2 Museum in Kisama.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio described the Battle of Kohima as a pivotal moment in Naga history, underscoring the devastating impact of war and the transformative power of peace.

Rio stressed the need to advocate peace within Nagaland, neighbouring regions and across the globe.

The 25th edition of the festival will end on December 10. PTI NBS NBS ACD