Cultural programme to showcase Hindustani art held in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Performances by renowned Hindustani artists on Saturday concluded a two-day cultural programme held here to showcase the vibrancy of Hindustani art, culture and literature.

The cultural programme organised by Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav, in association with the Ministry of Culture and the Income Tax Department, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava'.

The Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat 2023 has toured several states of India before being held in Rajasthan.

Several dignitaries, including RERA Rajasthan Chairman Shailendra K Aggarwal, Jaipur Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Irina Garg and Founder and Secretary of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan were present at the programme.

The audience were entertained by Rajasthani folk singing performance by Padma Shri Ustad Anwar Khan, violin jugalbandi by father-son duo Ustad Aleem Khan and Areeb Ali Khan and a performances by Yateesh Acharya and Ameen Sabri.

Actor Manu Rishi Chaddha shared his insights in a panel discussion titled 'Theatre & OTT – Kya Khoya Kya Paya (Samajik Sarokar)' in conversation with Padma Shri Ashok Chakradhar. PTI AG SKY