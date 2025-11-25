Cultural roots must remain foundation of progress: Arunachal's Dy CM

Itanagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein on Tuesday called for safeguarding the state's indigenous identity, stressing that cultural roots must remain the foundation of progress.

Speaking at the 57th Central Chalo Loku Festival of the Nocte community at Khonsa in Tirap district, Mein said the state's diverse tribes together embody the spirit of "one Arunachal, one family and one culture".

He urged the youth to remain connected to their heritage amid rapid globalisation, an official statement said.

"Our youth are talented and innovative. Let their creativity move us forward while staying firmly rooted in our identity," Mein said.

Emphasising the cultural depth of Chalo Loku, the deputy CM said that 'Chalo' refers to paddy, the core of agrarian life, while 'Loku' signifies the transition from summer to winter.

He praised the community's commitment to preserving rituals such as Phamlamja, Chamkatja, Thanlangja and Rangsom hum.

Mein also spoke about key developmental initiatives undertaken by the government in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region.

He said the upcoming 80th year commemoration of World War II, to be observed alongside the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival in Changlang district, would give fresh momentum to heritage tourism and attract global visitors.

On the occasion, Mein released several significant literary and cultural works, including 'Miles Bronson and His Works Among the Noctes' by Wangtum Lowang and 'Odyssey - The Chalo Loku Souvenir' by Denhang Bosai. He also released two audio albums.

The post-harvest festival featured traditional log drum performances by Borduria and Khoathong villages, folk dances, and culminated with the grand Loku dance, followed by a community feast. PTI UPL UPL SOM