Culture and Tourism ministries celebrate Yoga day at Delhi's historic sites

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Culture and Tourism ministries on Friday celebrated the international yoga day at the sites of the historic Purana Quila and Qutub Minar in Delhi.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who holds charge of the two key portfolios, said, "India has taught 'yoga' to the world".

He led a yoga event at Sun Dial Lawns at the iconic Qutab Minar complex.

"India has taught 'Yoga' to the world. It is a part of our cultural identity. International Yoga Day, which was decided due to the efforts of Modiji, has completed a decade today. Along with the team of Tourism Ministry, I also performed yoga asanas at the historic Qutub Minar complex and gave the message of including it in daily routine.

#InternationalYogaDay2024," Shekhawat posted.

The Union minister who recently took charge of the two ministries also shared some photos and a video of the event.

The Ministry of Culture in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised the International Day of Yoga at the site of the centuries-old Purana Quila. Secretary, Union Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan was present on the occasion.

Yoga stimulates the harmony of mind and body, and balance between thoughts and action, he was quoted as saying in a statement by the ministry.

Mohan underlined the importance of incorporating yoga in one's daily lives and maintaining a consistent practice.

The centuries-old fort was built by Sher Shah Suri and Mughal emperor Humayun. The fort stands on a site nestling thousands of years of history.

"10th IDY with the theme 'Yoga for Self and Society' celebrated by Ministry of Culture & Archaeological Survey of India at the historic Purana Qila at New Delhi. Yoga stimulates the harmony of mind and body and balance between thoughts & action.

@gssjodhpur @MinOfCultureGoI," the Culture Ministry posted on X.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 to create awareness about its vast potential in improving overall health and well-being. PTI KND NB NB