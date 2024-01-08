Culture calendar: 'Modi Gallery' to open soon, India biennale exhibitions till Mar 31

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Seven thematic exhibitions in the Red Fort complex till March end and the upcoming inauguration of the 'Modi Gallery' here are among the key events that would keep the culture calendar buzzing in 2024.

Officials said while the India biennale at the Red Fort is over, the exhibition will continue to be on display till March 31, for which seven thematic pavilions have been set up in three British-era barracks, transforming former military garrisons into vibrant cultural spaces.

From ornate doors to magnificent ancient temples and from heritage stepwells to rich textile designs, the art and architectural legacy of India has been showcased at the biennale.

Besides, a dedicated gallery in the national capital showcasing key events from Modi’s tenure is expected to be opened to visitors from around January 16.

The opening of the 'Modi Gallery', located on the ground floor of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here, will come days ahead of the consecration ceremony at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Nripendra Misra, chairperson of the executive council of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML), said the work on this new gallery is almost complete.

“We are hopeful that visitors can start coming from January 16 or 17,” Misra told PTI.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society was in 2023 renamed as PMML Society.

The year gone by was also a busy one for the Culture Ministry as a host of G20 culture track events took place in various parts of the country, culminating with a ministerial meeting in Varanasi.

The year 2023 also saw the famed Hoysala temples and Santinketan earning UNESCO tags.

India assumed the chair of the G20 on December 1 in 2022, and more than 200 meetings were held under various tracks across several locations in the country, in an effort to showcase India's diverse and vibrant cultural heritage.

It culminated with the G20 Summit on September 9-10 in Delhi attended by the top leaders of the world, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The world leaders were given a glimpse of India's ancient heritage, from the Konark Sun Temple wheel to Nalanda University ruins in Bihar through elegant display of backdrops while the menu of the gala dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam offered them a "taste of India".

The first G20 Working Group (CWG) meeting of Culture took place in February at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh where the exhibition titled 'Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures' was also hosted.

The second and third CWG meetings took place at Bhubaneswar, Odisha in May and Hampi, Karnataka in July.

At ruins of Hampi, the host country showcased its dazzling UNESCO World Heritage site to delegates, forming a fitting backdrop to discuss aspects of culture.

The meetings of the CWG focussed on four key priority areas articulated under the culture track of India’s G20 presidency -- Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

The fourth and final meet under this track took place in Varanasi in August, followed by the Culture Ministers' Meeting in the holy town. At the end of the CMM, an outcome document titled 'Kashi Culture Pathway' was adopted.

An orchestra group put together the ‘Sur Vasudha’ performance under India’s presidency of the influential grouping, to mark the closing of the Culture Ministers’ Meeting in the city.

In the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, 101 musicians and vocalists from G20 member nations and invited countries came together in Varanasi and dazzled an audience with a spellbinding orchestral performance.

The year gone by also had other moments of achievements for India as two iconic sites were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, received the coveted tag in September.

A day later, 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala', the Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka, were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Besides, ‘Garba of Gujarat’ also brought cheers as in early December it was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The year 2023 also witnessed the culmination of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, as part of which the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign was held.

During the mahotsav, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of 'Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial' to be developed from the soil collected from every part of country under the campaign.

The year ended on a high note for the Ministry of Culture as it hosted the mega India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) from December 9-15.

The maiden IAADB celebrating the rich tapestry of the country’s artistic and cultural heritage was hosted at the historic Red Fort complex here and it was inaugurated by Modi on December 8. PTI KND RPA