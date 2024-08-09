Culture, identity of tribals ought to be protected: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday emphasised the need for protecting its distinct tribal culture and identity, asserting that the time has come to give the “exploited” indigenous people their due rights.

He was addressing the launch ceremony of 'Adivasi Mahotsav-2024', which coincides with the International Day of the World's Indigenous People.

During the programme, tribal men and women danced to the tune of traditional 'dhol' and 'nagaras' (drums).

"There is an urgent need to protect tribal culture, tradition, land and forests. Tribals here have shown their struggle to the world. I am proud that I was born in Jharkhand, which is known as the land of brave people, the land of icons like Bhagwan Birsa Munda," Soren said.

Birsa Muda, who fought against the British, died in the Old Central Jail in Ranchi in the year 1900.

"This state has its own distinct identity and history. The original tribals have been exploited for long - before and after Independence. It is time to give them their due rights," Soren said.

Listing various schemes for the welfare of tribals and other marginalised sections of the society, Soren said his government is making efforts for progress of the tribal society, and urged people to come forward with their contribution.

"The government is committed to walking with you step by step," he said.

"We are proud that we were born in a land, which is not only called Jharkhand, but also the land of heroes," the CM said.

The programme was jointly launched by Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The two-day festival held at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Museum in Jail Chowk showcases the diverse art, culture and tradition of the tribal community.

State Coordination Committee Chairman Shibu Soren, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was present during the third edition of the festival besides Hemant Soren's legislator wife Kalpana.

A total of 12 books were unveiled by the chief minister, governor and other guests during the festival.

Over 250 community forest rights leases were also handed to representatives from various districts, amounting to 73,583 acres.

Attired in traditional dresses, men and women from 32 tribes, including Asur, Baiga, Birhor, Chero, Munda, Oraon, Mal Pahariya, Santhal, Karmali and Kharwar, participated in the rally.

Tribal artists from Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and other states are participating in the festival.

A tribal book fair is also being organised as part of the event. PTI NAM RBT