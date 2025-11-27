Culture minister opens exhibition on India's Constitution in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday urged the youth to strive to uphold constitutional values with commitment, and said democracy thrives when citizens actively safeguard its principles.

He said this in his address at the an event held here to mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

The Ministry of Culture on Wednesday organised a programme on the commemoration of 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here, marking the culmination of the nationwide campaign “Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman.” In his keynote address, Shekhawat underscored that the Constitution is the defining expression of India’s civilisational ethos.

He highlighted the transformative role of the Constitution in empowering citizens through fundamental rights, equality and universal adult franchise.

Recalling pivotal moments such as the Emergency, he emphasised how the Constitution has guided India’s democratic resilience.

The minister noted the Constitution’s role in enabling significant social and economic progress over 75 years, strengthening grassroots institutions, and expanding women’s participation.

He urged the youth to uphold Constitutional values with commitment, stating that democracy thrives when citizens actively safeguard its principles.

The chief guest inaugurated two specially curated exhibitions at the IGNCA.

The first exhibition, “Neev – Bharatiya Samvidhan ki Mahila Shilpi,” pays tribute to the pioneering women of the Constituent Assembly whose ideas and principles significantly shaped the nation’s constitutional foundations, officials said.

The second exhibition, “Making of the Constitution of India – Commemorating 75 Years of Adoption of Constitution of India” presented a comprehensive visual narrative of India’s constitution-making journey.

It features archival material, rare photographs, and information panels that highlighted the historical Constituent Assembly debates, milestones, and vision that guided the framing of the Constitution, led by B R Ambedkar, and the artistic heritage of the original calligraphed Constitution. PTI KND NB