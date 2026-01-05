Culture Minister Shekhawat visits Hampi; reviews UNESCO heritage site to ensure better conservation

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday visited the Hampi monuments in Karnataka, and reviewed the heritage site and its tourism infrastructure to ensure better conservation, improved facilities and a world-class visitor experience.

In a post on X, the minister shared pictures of his visit to the group of monuments at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and said, "Commenced a two-day visit to Hampi with an in-depth review of monuments and tourism infrastructure." The Union minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said he visited key monuments, including Queen's Bath, Royal enclosure, Mahanavami Dibba, Hazara Rama Temple, Elephant stables and Lotus Mahal, and reviewed their present condition.

The austere, grandiose site of Hampi was the last capital of the last great Hindu Kingdom of Vijayanagar.

The princes of the empire built Dravidian temples and palaces, which won the admiration of travellers between the 14th and 16th centuries. Conquered by the Deccan Muslim confederacy in 1565, the city was pillaged over a period of six months before being abandoned, according to the UNESCO website.

Known for its iconic structures, it was inscribed on UNESCO's List of World Heritage Sites in 1986. PTI KND KND SHS SHS