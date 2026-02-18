Culture Ministry funded event where hate speeches were made, alleges Congress

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Union Ministry of Culture funded an event last December where hate speeches were allegedly made against the Muslim community, and demanded that a law be made to curb hate speech.

There was no immediate reaction from the Ministry of Culture on the allegations.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak Basoya expressed grave concern over the mainstreaming of the "hate mongering", which, she said, was no longer restricted to fringe elements.

Referring to the event 'Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsava' organised by Sanatan Sanstha at the Bharat Mandapam here, Basoya claimed that it was funded by the ministry that paid Rs 63 lakh for it.

This was revealed in an RTI reply, she said at a press conference.

She alleged that hate speeches were made at the event where Muslims were targeted and described as "infiltrators". Besides, she claimed that suggestions were made on how to convert Muslims.

The Congress leader claimed that some Union ministers and BJP leaders also attended the event.

Basoya said the Congress demands that a preventive legislation should be brought in the country to stop hate speech and curb provocative statements.