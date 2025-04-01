Culture ministry nod for setting up 20 'Kalagrams' across India

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Culture on Tuesday approved establishment of 20 new 'Kalagrams' across the country, which will be developed on the lines of the mega cultural space that was set up during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a post on X.

The ministry had set up a vibrant cultural space -- 'Kalagram' -- in the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj to celebrate the confluence of Indian art, culture and heritage.

The 45-day mega event, from January 13 to February 26, besides pulling in crores of pilgrims also drew a large number of tourists and cultural aficionados who had come to explore what is billed as the world's largest religious gathering.

"Ripples of the resounding success of Kalagram at Mahakumbh 2025 to be witnessed across Bharat! The Ministry of Culture has today approved the establishment of 20 new Kalagrams across the country," Shekhawat posted on X.

"These will be living, breathing spaces where tradition meets creativity, artisans find a unique stage, our timeless heritage thrives & our cultural economy sees a resurgence," he said.

He further wrote that state governments have been urged to "identify land for these vibrant centers", ensuring that every region has a place to celebrate its unique artistic soul.

"From handlooms to handicrafts, from folklore to fine arts, Kalagrams will be the heartbeat of Bharat's cultural renaissance. @MinOfCultureGoI @PMOIndia @narendramodi," he added in his post.

Spanning an area of 4,000 hectares, 'Kalalgram' at the Maha Kumbh represented a harmonious blend of India's rich cultural traditions and advanced organisational capabilities.

The vibrant space, which also had seven 'Sanskriti Aangans' representing India's diverse craft traditions, was inaugurated by the Union culture minister in the holy city, a day before the mela had kicked off. PTI KND KVK KVK