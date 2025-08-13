Culture ministry sends over 30,000 national flags for ‘Tiranga Mahotsav’ in Andaman islands

Port Blair, Aug 13 (PTI) Union Ministry of Culture has sent more than 30,000 Tricolours to the Andaman and Nicobar administration for ‘Tiranga Mahotsav’ in the archipelago, officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said, "The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ festival aims to ensure that every household across the islands proudly hoists the national flag and becomes part of the collective celebration of patriotism. I want to request all the islanders and tourists to become a part of this proud moment." The flags, being sent through the postal department, will be distributed among households to ensure greater participation by islanders.

"Andaman and Nicobar Islands are not only known for beaches, but also a ‘tirtha sthal’ (pilgrimage site) where many freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Batukeshwar Dutt and Sachindra Nath Sanyal (mentor of Bhagat Singh) were imprisoned in the Cellular Jail," a senior administrative official said.

The administration has also urged citizens to change the DP of their social media accounts to Tiranga to show love and respect towards the national flag.

As part of the nationwide celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga, the Directorate of Art and Culture, A&N Administration, has also organised cultural performances and a photo exhibition on patriotic themes.

A Tiranga Mela by self-help groups under the rural development department was also organised at various places in the islands, offering tricolour-inspired handicrafts and artefacts.