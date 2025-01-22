Culture Ministry's R-Day tableau a dazzling celebration of India's magnificent heritage

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) From an ancient Tamil musical instrument depicted rotating on a symbolic Konark wheel to an emblematic portrayal of a 'Golden Bird' symbolising India's cultural heritage and economic progress, the Ministry of Culture's Republic Day tableau is a celebration of the country's rich and storied past.

A sneak preview of the 31 tableaux that will roll down Kartavya Path during the 76th Republic Day celebrations here was given to the media at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp at Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday.

The grand tableau that will be showcased by the ministry on the Kartavya Path is a "magnificent celebration of India's cultural diversity and creativity".

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', the tableau beautifully showcases the nation's rich cultural heritage and the vast possibilities of sustainable development, the ministry said in a statement.

"The tableau conveys the message of realising the vision of a developed India by 2047," Union Culture Secretary Arunesh Chawla said.

The ancient Tamil musical instrument 'Yaadh' beautifully placed on "a potter's wheel (depicted with Konark wheel of Odisha), represents the depth and continuity of our musical tradition. And, the kinetic 'Kalpavriksha' which transforms into a 'Golden Bird' symbolises creativity and progress, it said.

The wheel carries the words -- 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' -- in Hindi and English along its circumference.

The Konark wheel has also been depicted on the facing surface of the tableau.

Ten digital screens on the sides showcase the diversity of performing arts, literature, architecture, design, and tourism. This tableau invites every Indian to take pride in their heritage and step towards a bright future, it added.

"This tableau not only reflects India's glorious past but also envisions a powerful and creative future. It invites every Indian to take pride in their cultural heritage and step forward on the path of development, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future," the ministry said. PTI KND NB NB