Culture plays vital role in diplomacy: Belarus Ambassador to India

Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to India, Mikhail M Kasko, said culture plays a vital role in building mutual trust and understanding between countries.

"Culture is a universal language, one that transcends borders, politics, and history. In diplomacy, it plays a vital role in building mutual trust and understanding, opening the door to stronger economic, educational, and political cooperation," said Kosko in his keynote address at International School of Management Excellence (ISME)'s International Day celebrations on May 16.

"When we invest in cultural exchange, especially among young people, we are investing in a more peaceful, connected, and collaborative global future," he added.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Alexander Zhyтko, First Secretary at the Embassy of Belarus and Justin You Sunghoon from South Korean Embassy.

ISME's International Day, themed 'Celebrating the Tapestry of Cultures', provided a vibrant backdrop for cross-cultural dialogue. Highlights included a dance and fashion show by students from Côte d’Ivoire, with participation from Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Gabon, reflecting ISME's diverse and growing global community.

"Every country has something to offer and something to learn, and our students must look beyond the traditional West to emerging opportunities in regions like Eastern Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia," said Nitin Garg, Director, ISME. PTI JR ADB