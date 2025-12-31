Cunha Commission submits report on Covid-19 procurement ''irregularities'' to K''taka CM

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) The John Michael Cunha Commission on Wednesday submitted its report on Covid-19 medical procurement to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

The commission had probed alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and equipment in Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi districts, as well as Covid-19 management, during the previous BJP government in the state.

The reports pertain to procurement worth Rs 106 crore, including Rs 63.8 crore for Bengaluru Urban.

"The commission has not released the reports in the public domain. However, given the public interest involved and the immediate need for reforms and transparency in public procurement, the government may consider releasing the reports at the earliest," Cunha noted in his submission letter.

The Congress government in Karnataka had ordered a judicial inquiry headed by Justice Cunha in August 2023, three months after coming to power in the state.

The panel was tasked with probing the procurement of medicines and equipment, as well as alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the BJP was in power.

The government order cited serious concerns raised by the Public Accounts Committee in its July-August report regarding the procurement of medicines and equipment and alleged oxygen mismanagement that led to deaths.

The Congress has been alleging large-scale irregularities in Covid-19 management during the previous BJP regime. While in opposition, the party had promised to conduct a fair inquiry into the irregularities if voted to power.