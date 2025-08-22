Curb illegal urea sales: Kishan Reddy to Telangana govt

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday asked the Telangana government to curb illegal urea sales, which have caused shortages, inconvenienced farmers, and triggered sporadic protests across the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Reddy said a bag of urea is supplied to farmers for about Rs 265, with the Centre bearing a subsidy of Rs 2,200–Rs 2,400 per bag. The actual price of a bag is nearly Rs 2,650, he said.

Alleging that urea is being sold in the black market for about Rs 400 a bag, he urged the state government to act immediately.

He also appealed to farmers not to "hoard fertiliser" and to use it as per requirement.

The minister said the Centre has enhanced production at the Ramagundam fertiliser plant in Telangana and is also sourcing additional supplies from other states to meet local demand.

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday alleged that the NDA-led Centre had failed to supply the promised allocation of urea, "resulting in shortages and causing hardship to farmers." Rao accused the Centre of "political discrimination" against Telangana and charged BJP leaders in the state with attempting to "defame" the Congress government.

His remarks came amid visuals of farmers queuing up at Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and authorised shops.

In some places, farmers even placed footwear in line to avoid standing for hours.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy targeted both the incumbent Congress and the previous BRS governments, accusing them of failing to provide basic civic amenities in Hyderabad, including proper roads, drainage, desilting of stormwater drains, streetlights and park maintenance.

The BJP had planned a dharna near the state Secretariat to highlight civic issues, but Reddy alleged that police confined party leaders to their homes to prevent their participation.

He further accused the Congress government of going back on its promises to employees, including clearing pending Dearness Allowance (DA), implementing a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and restoring the old pension scheme.

The BJP supports the charter of demands of employees and government teachers, he said.

Reddy also announced that the Centre will once again celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in the city on September 17. The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. PTI SJR SSK