Curfew extended till Thursday midnight in Balasore

Balasore (Odisha), Jun 19 (PTI) Curfew imposed in Balasore municipality area following a group clash was extended till midnight of Thursday by the district administration.

However, relaxation of four hours from 7 am to 11 am has been awarded for the general public to buy essential items.

Curfew was imposed in the northern Odisha town on Monday night after a clash over animal slaughter.

"Curfew in the areas under Balasore municipality has been extended till 20.06.2024 midnight with relaxation for general public from 7 am to 11 am to meet their daily needs. During this period all commercial establishments are allowed to be opened. All are requested to co-operate," the collector said on X.

As precautionary measures, schools, anganwadi centres and colleges shall remain closed till June 21, 2014, a notification said, adding the relaxation will not, however, apply to any public gathering or largescale movement of people.

Officials said the internet suspension will continue till 10 am of June 20, excluding bank and some government offices.

During the day, commercial establishments along with private and government-run institutions remained shut while all the entry points to Balasore town were sealed.

Police sources said that so far, as many as 45 people have been forwarded to judicial custody after being arrested either on charge of rioting or violating the curfew norms.

While 34 people were sent to jail on Tuesday, another batch of 10 people were forwarded to judicial custody on Wednesday, said public prosecutor Pranab Panda.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to the people to maintain peace. He also asked the district administration to take all measures to restore normalcy in Balasore town.

Though curfew was in force, the administration relaxed norms for candidates appearing in any examination, government officials, court staff and persons engaged in essential services on production of valid ID proof.

"At least six companies of the central forces will be deployed in sensitive pockets of Balasore," Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

He said police were on high alert and keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation, Kumar said, adding the police have so far registered seven FIRs.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said around 40 platoons of police force have been deployed and the situation is being monitored closely.

At least 10 people were injured in the group clash on Monday evening. Some policemen also suffered injuries while controlling the mob. PTI COR AAM RG AAM ACD