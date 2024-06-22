Curfew further relaxed in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore, Jun 22 (PTI) With a gradual improvement in the situation in Balasore, curfew clamped in the northern Odisha town was further relaxed, a senior official said on Saturday.

Curfew has been imposed in Balasore town since Monday night when a group clash took place, leading to injuries to several persons in stone-pelting.

"While curfew has been totally revoked from Industrial police station area, the prohibitory orders have been partially lifted from Sahadevkhunta police station limits from 5 am to 9 pm and areas falling under Town police station area from 5 am to 2 pm," Balasore district Collector Ashish Thakare told reporters.

He said mobile internet services shall continue to remain suspended but broadband internet services will be restored from Saturday onwards in view of requirements of health and educational institutions.

Balasore Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said that 19 cases have been registered in connection with the group clash and 75 people have been arrested so far.

Mostly youngsters and minors were found to be involved in the incident, she said.

The SP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and not spread rumours.

People bought essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 5 am to 2 pm on Saturday amid heavy deployment of state police and central armed forces in the town.