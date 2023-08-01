Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district

Chandigarh: Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh district where two home guards were killed and several injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

Two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

"Today's incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.