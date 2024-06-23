Curfew in Odisha’s Balasore relaxed further

Balasore (Odisha) Jun 23 (PTI) With the situation in Balasore town gradually returning to normal, curfew in the northern Odisha town has been further relaxed, an official said on Sunday.

According to an order, curfew has been partially lifted from Sahadevkhunta police station limits from 5 am to 9 pm and from 5 am to 2 pm in areas falling under Town police station.

All schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges will remain open on Monday. Commercial establishments have been allowed to operate during the relaxed curfew periods, the order added.

Curfew was initially imposed on Monday (June 17) night following a group clash that resulted in several injuries.

Balasore collector Ashis Thakare said curfew, along with its relaxation periods, will continue until further notice.

He mentioned that mobile internet services, which were shut down following the imposition of curfew, are likely to be restored from Monday, pending approval from the home department.

However, authorities will closely monitor any spread of false propaganda or rumours, he added.

The administration is organising peace committee meetings comprising members from all communities and prominent local personalities. Similar committees will also be formed at the ward and slum (basti) levels, he informed.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said 21 cases have been registered and 89 people have been forwarded to court for violations of the law since the clash occurred. Additionally, a separate case has been registered for cyber law violations, resulting in one arrest.

As internet services are set to be restored, a dedicated cyber police team will monitor social media content. The SP warned that anyone found sharing misinformation, rumours, or hateful content will face strong legal action and potential arrest. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB