Aurangzeb controversy: Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur after violence

Nagpur: Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence here, officials said on Tuesday.

As many as 12 police personnel, including three DCPs (deputy commissioners of police), were injured in the violence, which erupted on Monday evening in central Nagpur, a senior official said.

The police have arrested 15 persons in connection with the violence, he said.

Curfew has been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police stations, the city police said in a release on Tuesday.

During the curfew, the area's DCP concerned would decide on vehicular movement as per the need, the police said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park area in Mahal on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, officials earlier said.

Several persons were injured in the incident, they had said.

Another clash broke out in Hansapuri area near the Old Bhandara Road between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. An unruly mob burnt several vehicles, and vandalised houses and a clinic in the area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, have appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the violence.