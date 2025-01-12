Curfew order revoked after people cooperated during eviction drive in Odisha

Balasore, Jan 11 (PTI) The curfew imposed earlier on Saturday to avoid any law and order situation during an eviction drive from railway land in Balasore was later revoked, an official said.

The curfew was imposed for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

After reviewing the situation and taking up a case record the fresh order was issued, a district official said.

The eviction drive was required as some people illegally occupied railways land and caused obstruction to the construction of a third line from Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal to Bhadrak via Balasore.

The official said the new rail line is under construction to reduce traffic and enhance connectivity.

The district administration in an earlier order had said, "Curfew is hereby imposed in the area from Aradbazar to Vegetable market, Haripur to Darji Pokhari Chak, Kasimila bridge to Fuladi Chak, Nuabazar Railway gate, Golapola and Nuabazar Vegetable Market on both sides of the road from 4 am to 10 pm on January 11 and 4 am to 10 pm on January 12." On Saturday's eviction process, the official said, "We have cordoned off the earmarked eviction area and people are voluntarily vacating their places. There is no resistance from any quarter." Around 238 houses were to be dismantled. About 2,000 people were staying there, he said.