Curfew to be lifted from Odisha’s Balasore town from Tuesday midnight

Balasore (Odisha) Jul 2 (PTI) The ongoing night curfew will be withdrawn from all areas of violence-hit Balasore town in Odisha as the law and order situation has improved, an official said on Tuesday.

Curfew was imposed in the north Odisha town following a group clash on June 17. Later, only night curfews were imposed.

“From Tuesday midnight, the curfew imposed in the Balasore municipality jurisdiction will be completely lifted. However, in view of the upcoming Ratha Yatra and Muharam festival, strict vigil will be there to ensure the law and order situation,” Balasore collector Ashis Thakare said.

Earlier, as the situation of law and order gradually improved, partial curfews with the relaxation of timings were granted by the administration phased-wise, in the Industrial, Sahadevkhunta and Town police station areas.

A micro-level peace committee with elected people’s representatives and eminent citizens in the sensitive areas was organised by the administration to restore peace among various communities.

"A total of 94 arrests have been made and 24 cases registered in connection to the group clash and violation of law and order,” Balasore Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said.

She appealed not to misuse social media platforms and to help the police if any such case came to public knowledge.

The SP said police deployment is to be tightened and close vigil will be maintained to ensure peace in the town, especially in the upcoming festival season.