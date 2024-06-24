Curfew to continue in Balasore town till Tuesday night

Balasore (Odisha) Jun 24 (PTI) The district administration of Odisha's Balasore on Monday said curfew with relaxation periods will continue in the town's municipality areas until Tuesday night.

The district administration said curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 5 pm in Town Police station areas, while in Sahadevkhunta police station area, the relaxation will extend from 5 am to 9 pm on Tuesday.

Curfew was initially imposed on Monday (June 17) night following a group clash that resulted in several injuries.

"Sharing of incendiary messages, fake information, misinformation with malicious intent is considered an offence," Balasore SP posted on 'X', urging the public to remain vigilant.

Educational institutions, which were closed for a week, reopened on Monday due to the improved situation, the official said, adding that internet services have also been restored.

Police reported a total of 89 arrests and 21 registered cases following the violence, in addition to one arrest in a cyber case.