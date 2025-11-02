'Curious Case of Benjamin Button': Tharoor's quirky birthday wishes for SRK

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) In a fun birthday message for Shah Rukh Khan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', and is ageing in reverse.

Tharoor described Khan as the "ultimate King of Bollywood" and said in a lighter vein that the claim that the actor is turning 60 "cannot be factually confirmed".

"Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk! I have to admit, I'm finding this '60' number deeply suspicious," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this '60' claim & concluded: 'In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence - specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger - the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed'," Tharoor said.

"I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse," the former Union minister said.

"Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away," he said in his post on X.

Tharoor predicted by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, Khan will be auditioning for teenage roles.

"Mercifully, I don't expect to be around when he turns into a child star," Tharoor said.

"Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come," Tharoor further said.

In the Hollywood movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', Brad Pitt's character starts out as an old man but ages in reverse and gets younger.

Last week, Tharoor lavished praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's 'The Ba****ds of Bollywood' web series.

Sharing the poster of the show on his X account, the politician went on to review Aryan's debut series and said he was at a loss of words after watching it.

"I've been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!" Tharoor's note read.

Calling the show a masterpiece, Tharoor had gone on to praise the debutante's technical expertise.

"A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes. The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan you've delivered a masterpiece: TheBa***dsOfBollywood is brilliant!" he wrote.

In another post, he had also given a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan.

"@iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!!" he had said. PTI ASK DV DV