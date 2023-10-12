Currency exchange racket busted, eight men held

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) Police have busted a currency exchange racket and arrested eight persons for allegedly duping an owner of a hardware shop in Navi Mumbai of Rs 3,000, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The arrest was made on Wednesday morning, he said.

The victim, a resident of Jogeshwari, a suburb of Mumbai, in his complaint said that the accused approached him on Tuesday might saying they would give a good rate of currency exchange to him. The victim runs a hardware shop at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, the police said.

"Believing them, he gave them Rs 3,000 for currency exchange and in return they handed him a bundle saying it contained US dollars. After they left, when the victim checked the bundle, he found that only one US dollar note was placed on the top and bottom, while the rest of the bundle comprised only blank papers," the official said.

Advertisment

After he realised that he has been cheated, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police initiated a probe, tracked down the accused and arrested them, the official of APMC police station in Vashi said.

The eight accused are identified as Mohammad Habib Mallik Sheikh (32), Mohammad Rahul Lukman Sheikh (33), Ismail Ayjul Sheikh (35), Mohammad Saheed Abdul Barik Sheikh (32), Javed Asfaque Khan, (38), Bablu Manjoor Sheikh (38), Mohammad Muzaful Hasmuddin Sheikh (31) and Sobud Saifuddin Haji Sheikh (31), he said.

An offence was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), he said, adding that with their arrest the police have busted a currency exchange racket. PTI COR NP