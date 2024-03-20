Current approach in dealing with paper leaks insufficient: Cong

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of examination paper leaks, saying the current approach in dealing with it is "insufficient" and asserted that the party's guarantee against such leaks aims to stop them from occurring in the first place.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 3.75 lakh aspirants took part in the teacher recruitment exam on March 15 in Bihar and within a few days, the exam had to be cancelled because of a paper leak.

"One of Congress' 5 'Yuva NYAY Guarantees' is 'Paper Leak Se Mukti'. Punishing the criminals behind the paper leak is insufficient. We aim to stop any paper leaks from occurring in the first place," Ramesh said on X.

"Our laws will ensure the highest standards of honesty and fairness in every step of the examination process – from paper setting, printing, transportation, administration, and invigilation - both for paper-based and computer-based examinations," he said.

Ramesh said the current approach is clearly "insufficient".

In the last seven years, more than 70 paper leaks have wreaked havoc on the futures of over two crore aspirants despite paper leak laws in many states, he said.

For the youth who spends years preparing for these exams, and committing time, effort, and financial resources towards the hope of a better future, it is crucial to ensure papers are not leaked, Ramesh asserted.

"Paper Leak Se Mukti is our commitment to each one of those hard-working aspirants," he said.