Current condition of MSRTC buses, depots not satisfactory, admits minister Sarnaik

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The current condition of MSRTC buses and depots is not satisfactory, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has ambitious revamp plans for buses, terminals and depots, he told reporters.

"The current state of buses and bus terminals is far from satisfactory. Nothing can change overnight. Transformation takes time and requires patience. However, I can assure you significant improvements are on the way," the minister said, adding he was inspecting MSRTC facilities for the past few days to gather feedback. PTI COR BNM