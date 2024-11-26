'Current generation is eager to understand reasons behind theories': DU VC

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday praised the current generation as "argumentative and curious", saying sometimes things need to be viewed with faith.

Speaking at the launch of a book 'Banayen Jivan Pranvan' at a function hosted by the Delhi University (DU), Singh termed its content "thought provoking".

The gathering was also addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who praised the book's author Mukul Kanitkar.

The vice-chancellor said that the RSS chief's visit to the Delhi University was a "memorable moment".

He also recited lines from poet Gopal Das' poem to highlight Bhagwat's strong and inspiring personality.

"The current generation is argumentative and curious, eager to understand the reasons behind theories. While questioning is essential, sometimes, we need to view things with faith," Singh said in his address.

Speaking about the book, Singh emphasised its thought-provoking content.

"This book offers answers to many questions and should be read with an open mind and faith," he said.

The vice-chancellor further said, "At today's event, Avdeshanand Giri graced us with his presence and his words provided us all great guidance." "For him, I would like to recite some lines by Tulsidas, 'There is no greater joy in the world than meeting saints'," he added.

Discussing the book's central theme, Singh shared his personal reflections and said "reading this book made me realise the importance of open windows at home".

"Since then, I make it a point to open the windows of my house every morning," he added.

He said whatever we positively resolve to achieve brings positive results like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 is a positive resolution.

"Read the book and practice the theory to benefit from its results," he added. PTI SHB AS AS