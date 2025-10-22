Current TDB also has role in Sabarimala gold loss: LoP Satheesan

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 22 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Wednesday said the latest observations by the Kerala High Court on the Sabarimala gold loss issue support the UDF’s stand that the current TDB also had a role in the matter.

In a statement, Satheesan contended that the High Court’s recent order indicates a "big robbery" took place at Sabarimala and that, had the court not intervened, even the idol of Lord Ayyappa could have been stolen.

He alleged that both the state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth were involved in the irregularities.

Satheesan demanded that Vasavan resign and called for the current TDB to be "kicked out".

He claimed the TDB’s involvement was evident as it invited Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty—who had sponsored the gold-plating of the copper plates of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols in 2019—again in 2025 to carry out the same work, despite allegations of fraud in the earlier project.

The opposition leader further alleged that the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner had initially stated on July 30 that the gold-plated claddings should not be taken out of the temple for repairs, but reversed the decision in less than 10 days due to Prasanth’s intervention.

"This has also been noted by the High Court," Satheesan said, demanding that members of the current TDB be made accused in the cases registered in connection with the gold loss.

The High Court on Tuesday expanded the scope of the Special Investigation Team probe into the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple, directing investigators to examine a possible wider conspiracy and the role of TDB officials.

The SIT, constituted earlier this month, is probing the alleged pilferage of gold from the gold-clad dwarapalakas and the side frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

Calling the chain of events "part of a larger and well-orchestrated scheme", the court directed the SIT to probe the possible conspiracy behind the 2019 and 2025 transactions.

It also noted that despite clear instructions that repair work on temple valuables must be carried out within the sannidhanam (temple premises), officials "chose to disregard" the rule and handed over the sacred items to Potty, who had "dubious antecedents".

Ten people, including Unnikrishnan Potty and several TDB officials, have been named as accused in the two cases.

Potty, who sponsored the gold plating of the dwarapalaka idols and sreekovil door frames in 2019, had been earlier arrested following revelations of missing gold from the sacred ornaments. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH