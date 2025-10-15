Current UP govt not cleaning rivers but budget: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of paying lip service when it comes to river-cleaning projects and prioritising corporate interests.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Yadav said the BJP-led administration suddenly remembered river-cleaning only when "it was time for them to go." The former chief minister said that however, the current government was not actually cleaning rivers but "cleaning the budget." "They plan how to spoil every good thing and how to loot," Yadav said, accusing the administration of turning public initiatives into avenues for private gain.

He added that the government was looting only the lands and crops of farmers, while large business houses were given a free hand to build vast real-estate and land banks.

"The truth is that this government has never been honest with farmers, nor are its decisions fair to them," Yadav added.