Currently nearly 12,600 animals including horses, mules, dogs held with military: Govt to RS

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Nearly 12,600 animals, including horses, mules, camels and dogs, are held with the Indian military currently, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said this in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The defence ministry was asked about the actions that have been implemented on a representation submitted for the development of thorough policies on the use of animals in the military and the measures taken to train animals for military and security operations.

"The health and welfare of animals is supervised by military veterinarians and trained support staff. Detailed policies regarding the management of these animals while in service and post retirement are promulgated and ensured," Seth said.

Animals, such as dogs and mules, are trained by specialised Army trainers in the military and security operations, he said.

"Currently approximately 12,600 animals comprising horses, mules, camels, dogs etc. are held with the military," the MoS said.

The defence ministry was also asked about the steps taken to ensure that these animals receive safe food and proper healthcare.

"All animals are authorised to have rations that are scientifically designed to cater to their respective needs. All animals mandatorily undergo special/periodic medical examination and routine screening against various ailments," Seth said.

The ministry was further asked whether any research is being conducted in collaboration with other stakeholders regarding animals used in the military.

Research projects are routinely undertaken by the Army in collaboration with various government organisations and institutes and departments of eminence to safeguard and enhance the health of these animals, Seth added. PTI KND RC