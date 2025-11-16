Cursed at for 'donating dirty kidney' to father for money, party ticket; left 'orphaned': Rohini

Patna, Nov 16 (PTI) Claiming that she was "cursed at" for donating a "dirty kidney" to her father Lalu Prasad in exchange for money and party ticket, Rohini Acharya on Sunday said "she has been made an orphan" and advised all married women to refrain from saving "your God-like father if he has a son".

In an emotional outburst, Acharya, in a series of posts on X, said that "may no household give birth to a girl with a fate like that of Rohini".

The posts came a day after her announcement that she was quitting the party and disowning her family, while putting the blame for the RJD's debacle in the recent Bihar polls on her brother Tejashwi Yadav's close aides – RJD's MP Sanjay Yadav, who hails from Haryana, and Rameez, who is from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.

"Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in," Acharya, who had contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in last year's general elections, said.

A doctor by qualification, she had on Saturday announced that she was quitting politics and disowning her family, insisting that accountability be fixed for the party's poor performance in the recently held polls, in which the RJD won only 25 seats of the 243-strong Bihar assembly. She had also spoken bitterly of Sanjay and Rameez, alleging they claimed to be master strategists like 'Chanakya' but paid no heed to feedback from grassroots-level workers.

In an apparent dig at Tejashwi and Sanjay Yadav, she said, "To all the married women, I will say that when there's a son in your maternal home, never, ever save your God-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted." "All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves," she added.

Acharya said she committed a "huge sin" by not looking after her family, which includes her three children, and not taking permission from her husband or in-laws before donating the kidney to her father during a transplant in Singapore three years ago.

"I did what I did to save my God -- my father -- and today, the kidney is being called 'dirty'... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," she added.

In another post, she alleged that she was verbally abused and a slipper was raised to hit her.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult... Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned," she added. PTI NAC RG ACD