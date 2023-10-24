Curtains come down on grand Mysuru Dasara festival

Mysuru, Oct 24 (PTI) Curtains came down on the 10-day Dasara festival with the grand finale in the form of 'Jamboo Savari' in this royal city on Tuesday.

An impressive procession of caparisoned elephants with the deity of Mysuru city Chamundeshwari enthroned on a 750 kg golden 'houdah' of the pilot 'jambo' Abhimanyu was held from the front of the imposing Mysuru palace.

The procession was led by the cavalry of the Karnataka police.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, the titular king of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and the members of the royal family paid obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister took part in the Nandi Dhwaja Pooja.

In celebrating the 'Naada Habba' or the state festival, the city wore a grand look as it was decorated with colourful lighting. Various cultural events took place as well.

A grand tableaux of 31 districts of the state and various important government departments were displayed in the procession from in front of the palace, depicting their unique features.

Ballari district showcased the cultural aspects of the Hakki-Pikki tribes while Belagavi district displayed a model of the historic Mahalingeshwara temple.

Bengaluru Urban district showcased the achievement of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, while Kolar presented the Gaarudi dance, Bidar focused on the distinct wildlife and Chamarajanagar exhibited a model of the famous Male Mahadeshwara temple. Chikkamagaluru created a display of the diverse flora and fauna as well as the aromatic coffee produced in the district.

Kushti is also among the key attractions along with the various cultural events during these 10 days.

The festival culminated as the procession reached Bannimantap from the palace.

Thousands of people had thronged to watch the grand finale of the Dasara celebrations. People from across the globe visit this royal city to witness the magnificent sights, famous worldwide for their regal splendour.

Vijayadashami or Dasara is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil as Goddess Chamundeshwari killed Mahishasura. She later made the hill nearby her abode, which came to be known as Chamundi Hills after the Goddess herself. PTI GMS ANE