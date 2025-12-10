Curtains fall on Nagaland’s 10-day Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 10 (PTI) The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival drew to a colourful close on Wednesday at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, wrapping up 10 days of cultural performances, music and tourism activities that drew thousands of visitors.

The festival grounds turned into a bustling hub as domestic and foreign tourists joined locals to experience arts and crafts stalls, traditional and contemporary music, cuisine, adventure sports and cultural showcases that have come to define the event.

The closing ceremony featured contemporary and fusion performances by artists from Nagaland and beyond, curated by the Task Force for Music & Arts under the theme ‘Colours of Nagaland’.

In his closing remarks, Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang said the 10-day celebration reaffirmed Hornbill’s reputation as the “Festival of Festivals”.

“It has been a meeting ground where cultures intersect, generations connect and aspirations take shape,” he said, adding that the event reflected the Naga people’s pride in their heritage and confidence in their identity.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism, Education & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorji announced a new collaboration between the two northeastern states in areas such as music, art, tourism, horticulture and industries.

A cultural troupe from Arunachal Pradesh also performed the popular ‘Yak’ dance.

Malta, a partner country this year, was represented by High Commissioner Ruben Gauci, who described Nagaland as “a jewel”, and highlighted growing cultural ties between Malta and Nagaland.

Ireland’s Deputy Ambassador to India, Raymond Mullen, called the festival “a declaration of identity, creativity and cultural confidence”, noting Ireland’s collaborations in music, literature, sports and discussions on peace and reconciliation.

Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, delivering the final address on behalf of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, thanked visitors, performers and partner nations for their participation.

“Today, the Hornbill Festival has become the stage and the world our audience,” he said, adding that the event showcased the traditions and aspirations of Nagaland’s tribes. PTI NBS RBT