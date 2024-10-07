CU's journalism department commemorates 75th year

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Members of the alumni, faculty and current students of Calcutta University’s journalism and mass communication department celebrated its 75th anniversary by taking part in a procession here on Monday.

The rally, which saw nearly 500 participants, commenced from College Square and concluded at Subodh Mallick Square.

Before the rally, the university's officiating vice-chancellor Shanta Dutta and head of department Pijushkanti Panigrahi officially launched the year-long celebrations at Senate Hall.

Dutta emphasised the department's commitment to promoting honest and ethical journalism, saying, "The CU journalism and mass communication department has always stood for ethical, objective journalism, instilling these values in its students over the years. I am confident it will continue to uphold this mission." Panigrahi highlighted the impact of the department's alumni, noting, "Graduates of CU are excelling in various media organisations across the country and abroad." He also announced a series of year-long events, including lecture series, cultural functions, and seminars, to commemorate the department's illustrious 75-year journey. PTI SUS MNB