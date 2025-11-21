CUSAT makes gains in international rankings

Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has achieved major gains in global higher education rankings- the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026 and the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026.

According to the university, in THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026, CUSAT secured a position in the 251–300 global band, climbing from the 351–400 band in 2025.

CUSAT is the only university from Kerala to feature on the global list and ranks 16th in India, reaffirming its leadership in interdisciplinary scientific research, a press release said on Friday.

Similarly, the university announced that it had achieved the 777th global rank in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026, improving by nearly 200 places from the 971–980 band last year.

CUSAT is ranked 1st in Kerala and 32nd in India, placing it among the leading Indian institutions committed to environmental and societal development, the statement said.

The QS Sustainability framework measures institutions based on environmental and social impact, and governance indicators, reflecting their role in addressing global ESG challenges.

CUSAT has also shown strong performance in the QS Asia University Rankings, securing the 509th position, a notable rise from the 601–620 band in 2025.

Overall, CUSAT has seen improvement across all major national and international rankings released in 2025.

"The continued upward movement in global rankings strengthens CUSAT's ability to attract top-tier faculty, researchers, and students while expanding opportunities for international collaboration, research funding, and industry partnerships," the CUSAT press release added.