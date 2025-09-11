CUSAT receives Indian patent for new energy harvesting technology

Kochi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has received an Indian patent for development in energy harvesting technology.

According to a CUSAT official, the patent covers a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) based on a polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), a composite that incorporates a graphene oxide–conducting polymer nanohybrid.

The patent application was facilitated by the IPR Facilitation Cell at the Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), CUSAT, a CUSAT statement said.

This breakthrough innovation is the result of research led by Dr Honey John, Director of the Inter University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices (IUCND) and Professor at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology (PS&RT), CUSAT.

The research team includes Dr Divya Jose, former PhD scholar, PS&RT, Dr Saji Joseph K J, associate professor, International School of Photonics - ISP, Dr Jelmy EJ, post-doctoral fellow, IUCND, Dr Vijoy K V former PhD scholar, ISP, and Dr Manoj N Department of Applied Chemistry.

The patented technology introduces a novel material composition combining conducting polymer, graphene oxide, and PDMS, enabling highly efficient energy harvesting from ambient mechanical sources such as vibrations, wind, and human motion, a CUSAT official said.

This advancement is particularly significant for powering nanoelectronic devices by converting otherwise wasted mechanical energy into usable electrical power.

Applications of this technology include self-powered sensors, wearable electronics, smart textiles, health monitoring devices, and motion-sensing systems, making it a promising solution for sustainable and energy-efficient innovations in the field of flexible electronics, the statement added.