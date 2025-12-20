CUSAT researchers granted patent for advanced digital evidence fingerprinting system

Kochi, Dec 20 (PTI) Researchers from the CUSAT have been granted a patent for an innovative system designed to enhance the reliability and authenticity of digital evidence used in criminal investigations and forensic analysis, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) said that the Indian patent, titled “System and Method for Generating Digital Fingerprint of a Digital Evidence,” comprises a system that enhances conventional digital evidence hashing techniques by integrating multiple security parameters.

It generates a unique digital fingerprint by combining cryptographic hash values, hardware-based device identifiers, and geo-location data, which records the exact location where the fingerprinting process is carried out, the statement said.

The system also incorporates built-in write-block technology to ensure that the original digital evidence remains unaltered during processing, CUSAT officials said.

“Designed for ease of use, the system can be operated by law enforcement officials and field investigators directly at crime scenes without requiring advanced technical expertise,” the CUSAT statement said.

The invention is expected to strengthen digital forensic standards, improve chain-of-custody documentation, and enhance the evidentiary value of digital records presented in courts, CUSAT officials said.

The patent has been awarded to Vijith T K Thekke Koodathil, Senior Research Fellow (UGC-SRF) at the Cyber Intelligence Research Laboratory, Department of Computer Applications; Dr M B Santosh Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Information Technology, School of Engineering; Dr K V Pramod, Emeritus Professor, Department of Computer Applications; and Sukrith B, Research Scholar at the Cyber Intelligence Research Laboratory, the statement added. PTI TBA TBA ADB