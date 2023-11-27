CUSAT stampede: 'Condition of 2 critically injured students now stable'

Kochi, Nov 27 (PTI) Two students who were critically injured in the stampede at Cochin University's annual tech festival are now in a stable condition.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said the students have been shifted from ventilator support, and directions have been issued to ensure the service of a psycho-social team to provide mental support to them.

Four people were killed and 60 were injured in the stampede that occurred before renowned singer Nikita Gandhi was to perform at a musical festival in the open-air auditorium of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The health bulletin issued by the department today reported that currently, 18 people are under treatment, with seven in the ICU.

It stated that three are receiving treatment in the ICU of Kalamassery Medical College, two are in Aster Hospital, and two are in Kinder Hospital.

Meanwhile, state Higher Education Minister R Bindu told the media that a special team of officials, including architecture professors, has visited the accident site and will soon submit a detailed report on the incident.

According to officials, the event was an annual festival, and this year it was scheduled to be held from November 24 to 26. The musical event was organised in an auditorium with a capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 people. PTI RRT RRT ROH