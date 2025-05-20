Custodial harassment of Dalit woman 'unacceptable': Kerala CM

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday described the alleged custodial harassment of a Dalit woman at a police station in Thiruvananthapuram as "unacceptable".

Addressing a press conference here, he said action has already been taken against the police personnel responsible following an investigation into the matter.

However, the CM also defended his office, which the woman had approached to lodge a complaint against the police.

He said the CMO took necessary steps the very next day, forwarding the woman's complaint to authorities for follow-up.

"Detention of the woman at the police station was something that should not have occurred," Vijayan said in response to a question.

"She approached the office (CMO) and handed over the complaint. They assured her that her complaint would be examined. The complaint was examined the next day itself, and action had been taken in that regard." He said the woman also sought the intervention of the CMO in the case registered against her, which was not possible.

"It was a matter in which the police had to take action, and she was convinced about it. At the same time, action has been taken against those police personnel who had acted in a manner which they should not have," the CM added.

The 39-year-old Dalit woman has accused the police and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of harassment after a false theft case was registered against her that was later proven baseless.

The woman's claims of being detained overnight at the police station without food or sleep and being asked to drink toilet water by police personnel have sparked widespread outrage.

R Bindhu, a local domestic worker, alleged that she endured severe mental torture and harassment in custody at the Peroorkkada police station last month. This followed a complaint by her employer, accusing her of stealing a gold chain.

A sub-inspector from the Peroorkkada station had been suspended with immediate effect. PTI LGK ROH