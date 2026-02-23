Custodial 'torture' case: IPS officer Sunil Nayak arrested in Bihar

Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday arrested IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar in connection with the alleged custodial torture involving the current Deputy Speaker of Andhra Assembly, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, during the previous YSRCP administration.

Guntur district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal said the arrest was officially recorded.

Raju was arrested during the peak of Covid-19, in 2021, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the then chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following his arrest, Raju alleged that he was subjected to torture in police custody.

After the TDP-led alliance took office in 2024, cases were registered against some officials and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. PTI STH ROH